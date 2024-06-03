S. Korea decides to suspend military agreement with DPRK

South Korea decided Monday to suspend the Sept. 19 military agreement with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), according to the presidential office.

South Korea decided Monday to suspend the Sept. 19 military agreement with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), according to the presidential office.

The decision was made during the National Security Council (NSC) working-level meeting, presided over by Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo.

The agenda to halt the entire effect of the military agreement will be presented to South Korea's cabinet meeting on Tuesday for approval, the presidential office said.

The agreement was signed by defense chiefs of the two Koreas during the 2018 inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang to stop all hostile acts across the border.