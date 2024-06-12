﻿
News / World

160 rockets fired at northern Israel

Xinhua
  17:47 UTC+8, 2024-06-12       0
About 160 rockets were fired from Lebanon at northern Israel on Wednesday after Israeli airstrikes killed four Hezbollah officials, including a senior commander.
Xinhua
  17:47 UTC+8, 2024-06-12       0

About 160 rockets were fired from Lebanon at northern Israel on Wednesday morning, said the Israeli army, after Israeli airstrikes killed four Hezbollah officials, including a senior commander.

The barrage marked the largest rocket attack by militants in Lebanon on Israel since the beginning of the new round of Israel-Hamas conflict on October 7, 2023.

In the early morning, the military said approximately 90 projectiles were identified launched from Lebanon. The National Fire and Rescue Authority said that the rockets caused fires in several areas.

Later in the morning, a barrage of some 70 rockets was fired toward Western Galilee and Mount Meron in Upper Galilee region, where a key aerial defense control unit is located.

"A number of the projectiles were intercepted, most of them fell in open areas, and several fell in a number of locations in northern Israel," the military said, adding that the details were still under review.

So far, no injuries have been reported by the Israeli side.

In response to the latest barrage, Israeli aircraft struck the launcher in the area of Yaroun.

The Upper Galilee Regional Council called on residents to reduce outdoor activities to essential ones only, citing fear of additional barrages.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     