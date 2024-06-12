At least 35 people killed in fire in southern Kuwait
17:49 UTC+8, 2024-06-12 0
At least 35 people were killed in a fire in a residential building in the city of Mangaf in southern Kuwait on Wednesday, with dozens of people injured, according to local media.
17:49 UTC+8, 2024-06-12 0
Reuters
At least 35 people were killed in a fire in a residential building in the city of Mangaf in southern Kuwait on Wednesday, with dozens of people injured, according to local media.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports