Entourage of Mexican president-elect suffers road accident

The logistics and advance team of Mexican president-elect Claudia Sheinbaum suffered a road accident Friday on a highway in the northern state of Coahuila, local authorities said.

One person was dead and several others were injured in the accident, according to the authorities.

Sheinbaum was in another vehicle, and "stopped to learn about the situation of people already being treated" by emergency teams at the scene, said the authorities.

Mario Alberto Davila, the mayor of Monclova, confirmed to the media that the deceased was a female.

According to preliminary reports, the accident was a frontal collision between a vehicle of the entourage and a van, whose driver died.

Sheinbaum was in Coahuila for an event led by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, where they planned to meet with relatives of miners buried in the Pasta de Concho and El Pinabete mines, which were destroyed in 2006 and 2002, respectively, local media reported.