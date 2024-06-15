Chinese premier says China-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership a common asset for both peoples
2024-06-15
Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Saturday that a more mature, stable and fruitful China-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership will be a common asset for both peoples.
Li made the remarks upon his arrival at the Adelaide Airport during his official visit to Australia.
