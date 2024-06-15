﻿
News / World

Chinese premier arrives in Australia for official visit

Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrived here Saturday for an official visit to Australia.
Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrived here Saturday for an official visit to Australia.

During his stay, Li and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will co-chair the ninth China-Australia Annual Leaders' Meeting and jointly attend a China-Australia CEO Roundtable Meeting.

Li said the exchanges between China and Australia have a long history, and the friendship between the two peoples is ever stronger.

In 2014, Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a historic visit to Australia and the two countries established a comprehensive strategic partnership, Li said. Since then, exchanges and cooperation in various fields have been accelerating and upgrading, while mutual benefit and win-win cooperation have remained the mainstream of bilateral ties.

Last year, Albanese paid a successful visit to China, the Chinese premier said, when bilateral relations have returned to the right track after twists and turns.

History has proven that respecting each other, seeking common ground while shelving differences, and carrying out mutually beneficial cooperation are valuable experience in the development of China-Australia relations, and need to be upheld and carried forward, he said.

Noting that his visit came on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership, Li said he looks forward to having in-depth exchanges of views with Australian leaders and friends from all walks of life on China-Australia relations and issues of common concern, as well as jointly discussing cooperation, development and friendship.

A more mature, stable and fruitful China-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership will be a shared asset for both peoples, Li said, adding that China is willing to work with Australia to that end.

This is the second leg of Li's three-nation tour following his official visit to New Zealand.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
