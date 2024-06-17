Russian President Putin to visit DPRK, Vietnam

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit the Democratic People's Republic of Korea on June 18 and 19, the Kremlin announced on Monday.

After DPRK, Putin will visit Vietnam on June 19 and 20, the Kremlin said.

The DPRK and Vietnamese sides have also confirmed the visit.