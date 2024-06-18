Jeju hotel staff member suspected of sexual assault of Chinese tourist

An employee of a hotel in Yeondong on Jeju Island, South Korea, is accused of entering a room using a master key card and sexually assaulting an intoxicated female Chinese tourist.

A Chinese female tourist was sexually assaulted by a hotel staff member on Jeju Island, South Korea, People's Daily Overseas Edition reported on Tuesday.

The employee was accused of entering the room using a master key card and sexually assaulting the Chinese female tourist at 4am local time on June 14. The victim was in a state of intoxication and did not resist.

The next day, after realizing what had happened, the victim informed an acquaintance and the acquaintance reported the assault to the police.

Based on surveillance footage and the victim's statement, the Jeju police immediately detained the staff member and investigated him for suspicion of attempted rape.

The Constitution of South Korea stipulates that attempted rape refers to the act of committing rape while the other person is mentally disoriented, unable to discern, or unable to resist.

The suspect denied the sexual assault during the investigation, arguing that the victim did not resist and he assumed she had consented.

The case is under further investigation.