﻿
News / World

Former Thai PM Thaksin granted bail after indictment in royal insult case

Xinhua
  20:36 UTC+8, 2024-06-18       0
Thailand's former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was granted bail on Tuesday, the country's criminal court said, following a formal indictment on his charge of royal insult.
Xinhua
  20:36 UTC+8, 2024-06-18       0
Former Thai PM Thaksin granted bail after indictment in royal insult case
Reuters

Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra's lawyer Winyat Chartmontri speaks to the press after Shinawatra was granted bail in a case of allegedly violating the royal insult law in Bangkok, Thailand June 18.

Thailand's former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was granted bail on Tuesday, the country's criminal court said, following a formal indictment on his charge of royal insult.

Thaksin has been released during trial on bail of 500,000 baht (US$13,600) under the condition that he is prohibited from leaving the kingdom unless permitted, a court statement said.

According to the Thai Attorney-General, Thaksin is alleged to have defamed the monarchy during an interview with foreign media in 2015, which violated lese majeste and computer crime laws.

The 74-year-old former prime minister returned to Thailand from self-exile last year and was previously convicted of multiple charges. He was released on parole in February from a police hospital in Bangkok, where he spent six months serving a one-year prison sentence.

Thaksin served as the Southeast Asian country's prime minister from 2001 to 2006 and had been in self-exile abroad since 2008.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     