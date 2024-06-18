Former Thai PM Thaksin granted bail after indictment in royal insult case

Thailand's former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was granted bail on Tuesday, the country's criminal court said, following a formal indictment on his charge of royal insult.

Reuters

Thailand's former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was granted bail on Tuesday, the country's criminal court said, following a formal indictment on his charge of royal insult.

Thaksin has been released during trial on bail of 500,000 baht (US$13,600) under the condition that he is prohibited from leaving the kingdom unless permitted, a court statement said.

According to the Thai Attorney-General, Thaksin is alleged to have defamed the monarchy during an interview with foreign media in 2015, which violated lese majeste and computer crime laws.

The 74-year-old former prime minister returned to Thailand from self-exile last year and was previously convicted of multiple charges. He was released on parole in February from a police hospital in Bangkok, where he spent six months serving a one-year prison sentence.

Thaksin served as the Southeast Asian country's prime minister from 2001 to 2006 and had been in self-exile abroad since 2008.