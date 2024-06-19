Australian police declares emergency situation after fatal shooting in Queensland

Australian police declared an emergency situation after a shooting killed one woman in Queensland on Wednesday.

Emergency services were called to a property on Robb Place in South Mackay just after 4:30pm local time, following reports about a woman been shot.

Upon arrival, police officers found a woman already deceased at the scene and a man sustaining non-life-threatening injuries to his hand.

At approximately 5:20pm, Queensland Police announced the emergency situation under the Public Safety Preservation Act, with boundaries encompassing Robb Place, Paradise Street, Archibald Street, Kindermar Street, and Denton Street.

According to police, they are currently searching for a man involved in the shooting.

The authority also urged members of the public to avoid the area, while those within the exclusion zone were asked to remain indoors until further notice.

South Mackay is a coastal suburb of Mackay City, which is located 970 km north of Brisbane. Australia's 2021 Census suggested that the suburb had a population of 6,918.