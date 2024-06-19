Cyril Ramaphosa takes oath of office for 2nd term as South African president

Cyril Ramaphosa, leader of South Africa's ruling African National Congress, took oath as the nation's president for the next five years on Wednesday.

Cyril Ramaphosa, leader of South Africa's ruling African National Congress, took oath as the nation's president for the next five years on Wednesday at a ceremony in Pretoria, the administrative capital.

Ramaphosa, 71, was re-elected as South African president by the National Assembly on June 14 with 283 votes against the other nominee, Julius Malema from the Economic Freedom Fighters, who received 44 votes.

Under the South African Constitution, once elected as president by the National Assembly, the president-elect must assume office within five days.

In the general elections on May 29, the ANC secured 159 out of the 400 seats in the National Assembly, for the first time falling below the 50 percent needed to maintain its 30-year-old outright majority in the lower house of parliament.