Malawian president appoints Michael Usi as new vice president

Xinhua
  09:21 UTC+8, 2024-06-21       0
Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed Michael Usi as the country's vice president, replacing Saulos Chilima who died in a plane crash on June 10.
Xinhua
  09:21 UTC+8, 2024-06-21

Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed Michael Usi as the country's vice president, replacing Saulos Chilima who died in a plane crash on June 10.

The president made the announcement on Thursday through Secretary to the President and Cabinet Colleen Zamba, adding that the new vice president will be sworn in on Friday.

Usi was the minister of natural resources and climate change until his appointment as vice president. He is also the vice president of the United Transformation Movement, a political party that Chilima founded and led as president.

Born in 1968, Usi is known for his significant contributions to the entertainment industry as an actor, playwright, and filmmaker. He is also known for his development work in Malawi.

In addition to his entertainment career, Usi has extensive experience with non-governmental organizations, focusing on community projects in health, education, and economic development.

Throughout his career, Usi has been an advocate for social justice, education, and community empowerment, earning him widespread respect and popularity among Malawians.

His appointment is reportedly seen as a strategic move to harness his charisma and experience to address the nation's challenges and promote development initiatives.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
