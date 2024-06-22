﻿
News / World

Islamic Group leader killed in Israeli airstrike in E. Lebanon

Xinhua
  20:56 UTC+8, 2024-06-22       0
A leader from the Islamic Group was killed on Saturday in an Israeli airstrike targeting a vehicle in Al-Khyara in eastern Lebanon, military sources told Xinhua.
Xinhua
  20:56 UTC+8, 2024-06-22       0

A leader from the Islamic Group was killed on Saturday in an Israeli airstrike targeting a vehicle in the village of Al-Khyara, located in the Western Bekaa District of eastern Lebanon, a Lebanese military source told Xinhua.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said an Israeli drone fired two air-to-surface missiles at a Cherokee SUV in Khyara, killing Ayman Hashem Ghazme, a field leader of the Islamic Group who was driving the car.

The source added that members of the Civil Defense had put out the fire in the car and worked with the Lebanese Red Cross to transport the body to a hospital in the Bekaa region.

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on October 8, 2023, following a barrage of rockets launched by the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah toward Israel in solidarity with Hamas' attack on Israel the day before. Israel then retaliated by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     