3 killed, 10 wounded in mass shooting in US Arkansas

Three people were killed and 10 others were wounded in a mass shooting Friday outside of a grocery store in Fordyce, US state of Arkansas, state police said.
Reuters

Emergency vehicles are seen at the scene of a shooting incident in Fordyce, Arkansas.

Two law enforcement officers were among those injured, state police said at an afternoon press conference, adding that civilians had injuries ranging from non-life-threatening to critical condition.

The shooter was critically injured after being shot by police and has been taken into custody, police said.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said special agents from its New Orleans field office were sent to the scene to assist in response to the shooting.

Fordyce, a city of about 3,400 people, is located some 70 miles south of Little Rock, the state's capital.

"I have been briefed on the tragic shooting in Fordyce, and I'm in constant contact with State Police at the scene. I am thankful to law enforcement and first responders for their quick and heroic action to save lives," Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on social media.

As of Friday, there have been 234 tragic incidents of mass shootings in the United States this year, resulting in at least four casualties each, according to the US-based "Gun Violence Archive."

Source: Xinhua
