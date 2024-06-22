﻿
News / World

JAL flight makes emergency landing at Japan's Aomori airport over possible engine fire

Xinhua
  20:54 UTC+8, 2024-06-22       0
A Japan Airlines (JAL) passenger plane bound for Osaka made an emergency landing at Japan's Aomori Airport on Saturday afternoon, local media reported.
Xinhua
  20:54 UTC+8, 2024-06-22       0

A Japan Airlines (JAL) passenger plane bound for Osaka made an emergency landing at Japan's Aomori Airport on Saturday afternoon, local media reported.

The engine of the aircraft taking off from Aomori was suspected to have caught fire, local broadcaster Aomori Television reported citing officials.

At 1:15pm local time, the plane, JAL Flight 2154, bound for Osaka International Airport, departed from Aomori Airport. Shortly after takeoff, an engine issue forced the plane to turn back, and it landed safely at Aomori Airport just before 2pm.

There were no injuries reported among the 47 passengers and crew members on board. Officials stated that flames were seen coming from the left engine during the flight.

Japan Airlines promptly arranged for passengers to be transferred to two other flights to continue their journey. The aircraft remains parked at Aomori Airport with a detailed investigation into the cause of the engine trouble still underway.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     