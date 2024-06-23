﻿
Power outrage in Manchester airport causes massive delays, cancelation

Xinhua
  19:22 UTC+8, 2024-06-23
In the early morning of Sunday, Manchester Airport recorded massive disruption and flight delays due to a power outage.
Xinhua
  19:22 UTC+8, 2024-06-23

In the early morning of Sunday, Manchester Airport recorded massive disruption and flight delays due to a power outage.

According to the airport's press release, the power cut caused significant disruption, leading to the cancellation of flights from Terminals 1 and 2. Passengers scheduled to travel from these terminals today are advised not to come to the airport until further notice.

As of 11:30 GMT on Sunday, over 15 flights were canceled, according to the airport's departure board.

Sunday's delay has drawn complaints from many travelers. A user named "itzaaron_69" commented under the airport's bullet on social media platform X, saying they had been standing in the same spot for over an hour and a half. Another user "Suzanne Shrewsbury" said her son had landed in Manchester but was told it would be hours before they could get off the plane.

Till press time, power has been restored and the international airport said it was working to get passengers waiting inside the airport on flights as soon as possible.

As Britain's global gateway in the north of England, Manchester Airport served over 25 million passengers in 2023. It is undergoing the final phase of a transformation program worth 1.3 billion pounds (1.64 billion US dollars), which is set for completion in 2025.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
