3 killed, nearly 100 injured in Ukrainian missile strike in Sevastopol

Three people, including two children, were killed and nearly 100 others injured in a Ukrainian missile strike in Sevastopol, city governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said Sunday.

The attack occurred at around 12:15 pm (0915 GMT) and involved the use of US-supplied ATACMS tactical missiles equipped with cluster warheads, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Four of the ATACMS missiles were shot down while another missile deviated from its flight path due to the impact of air defense systems at the final stage, detonating its warhead in the air over the city, the ministry added.

Razvozhayev noted that Sevastopol's entire health care system had been mobilized after the attack.