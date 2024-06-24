﻿
Russia summons US ambassador over deadly Ukrainian attack on Sevastopol

The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned US Ambassador Lynne Tracy and delivered a formal protest, or demarche, regarding Sunday's deadly Ukrainian attack on Sevastopol, according to a statement released on Monday.

The ministry accused Washington of sponsoring and arming Ukraine, and warned that retaliatory measures would be forthcoming.

It said that by providing Ukrainian armed forces with advanced weapons, the United States has become a party to the conflict.

The US-supplied ATACMS tactical missiles with cluster warheads that were used against the residents of Sevastopol were targeted and coordinated by American military specialists, the foreign ministry said.

The attack occurred at around 12:15 pm (0915 GMT) on Sunday and involved the use of US-supplied ATACMS tactical missiles equipped with cluster warheads, the Russian Defense Ministry said earlier in a statement.

According to the latest information, four people, including two children, have died and around 153 have been injured, local media reported Monday, citing the head of the Sevastopol Health Department Vitaly Denisov.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
