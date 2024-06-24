1 in cardiac arrest, 6 injured in S. Korea's battery plant fire

One person was in cardiac arrest and six others were injured on Monday as a fire broke out at a South Korean battery plant, according to Yonhap news agency.

The fire broke out at the primary battery plant in Hwaseong, some 45 km south of the capital Seoul, at about 10:31am local time (1:31am GMT).

One person was put into cardiac arrest, while six others suffered injuries including one serious wound.

More casualties were expected as 19 people were believed to be trapped inside the factory.

The fire authorities mobilized 145 firefighters and 50 pieces of equipment, but they struggled to extinguish the fire because of the difficulty in putting out the flame of lithium batteries.