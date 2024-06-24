News / World

9 killed, 25 injured in shootings in Russia's Dagestan

Xinhua
  08:38 UTC+8, 2024-06-24       0
Nine people, including seven law enforcement officers, were killed and 25 others injured in shootings in southern Russia's Republic of Dagestan on Sunday.
Reuters

A view shows plumes of smoke rising in Derbent, Russia, on June 23, 2024, in this still image obtained from a video.

Nine people, including seven law enforcement officers, were killed and 25 others injured in shootings in southern Russia's Republic of Dagestan on Sunday, RIA Novosti reported, citing the muftiate of the republic.

The shootings occurred at two orthodox churches, a synagogue and a traffic police post in the coastal city of Derbent and Dagestan's capital city of Makhachkala, according to media reports.

The Russian Investigative Committee has initiated criminal cases under the article related with terrorist attack on the shootings and a counter-terrorist operation regime was introduced in Dagestan, according to the National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC).

Four of the attackers involved in the shootings have been eliminated and security forces are continuing their efforts, according to TASS, citing the republic's ministry of internal affairs.

Meanwhile, 13 police officers and three civilians who were injured in the attacks have been taken to a hospital in Makhachkala for treatment, the ministry said.

Sergei Melikov, head of the Republic of Dagestan, called the attacks in Derbent and Makhachkala attempts to "destabilize the public situation" and urged citizens to remain calm.

The active phase of the counter-terrorism operation in Derbent has been completed, the NAC said.

Dagestan, located in North Caucasian region, is one of the country's most linguistically and ethnically diverse regions.

The city of Derbent is home to an ancient Jewish community and features a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Following the attacks, Alexander Boroda, the president of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Russia, called on people not to respond to provocations that could result from the attacks in Dagestan, TASS news agency reported.

All entertainment events in Makhachkala and Derbent have been canceled until further notice, according to local authorities.

On March 22, a terrorist attack at Moscow's Crocus City Hall concert venue, followed by a massive fire, resulted in at least 144 deaths and 551 injuries, according to official statistics.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
