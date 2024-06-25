Homeless man turns in 2,000 euros in Amsterdam

A homeless man found a wallet containing around 2,000 euros (US$2,100) on an empty train at Amsterdam station and handed it to the police, receiving a gift voucher for his honesty.

A homeless man found a wallet containing around 2,000 euros (US$2,100) on an empty train at Amsterdam station and handed it to the police, receiving a gift voucher for his honesty.

Hadjer Al-Ali, who has been homeless for 18 months, found the wallet at Amsterdam central station while he was "doing his rounds" looking for empty plastic bottles to exchange for cash.

Police said the 33-year-old turned in the wallet with "approximately 2,000 euros... but unfortunately no identity papers or anything that would allow us to contact the owner."

"Because we think that honesty should pay, he got a 'silver thumb' prize that we sometimes give to citizens and a gift voucher worth 50 euros," authorities added.

If the money is not claimed within one year, it will go to the finder.

In a video posted on local media De Stentor, Al-Ali said: "No matter what I find, I always give it back."

"Maybe the owner has a business and can give me work, maybe a building I can live it. You never know what can happen."