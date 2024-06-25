﻿
News / World

Homeless man turns in 2,000 euros in Amsterdam

AFP
  12:24 UTC+8, 2024-06-25       0
A homeless man found a wallet containing around 2,000 euros (US$2,100) on an empty train at Amsterdam station and handed it to the police, receiving a gift voucher for his honesty.
AFP
  12:24 UTC+8, 2024-06-25       0

A homeless man found a wallet containing around 2,000 euros (US$2,100) on an empty train at Amsterdam station and handed it to the police, receiving a gift voucher for his honesty.

Hadjer Al-Ali, who has been homeless for 18 months, found the wallet at Amsterdam central station while he was "doing his rounds" looking for empty plastic bottles to exchange for cash.

Police said the 33-year-old turned in the wallet with "approximately 2,000 euros... but unfortunately no identity papers or anything that would allow us to contact the owner."

"Because we think that honesty should pay, he got a 'silver thumb' prize that we sometimes give to citizens and a gift voucher worth 50 euros," authorities added.

If the money is not claimed within one year, it will go to the finder.

In a video posted on local media De Stentor, Al-Ali said: "No matter what I find, I always give it back."

"Maybe the owner has a business and can give me work, maybe a building I can live it. You never know what can happen."

Source: AFP   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     