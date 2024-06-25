WikiLeaks founder Assange will plead guilty: media
08:39 UTC+8, 2024-06-25 0
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will plead guilty to violating US espionage law in a deal with the US Justice Department.
08:39 UTC+8, 2024-06-25 0
Reuters
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will plead guilty to violating US espionage law in a deal with the US Justice Department, according to media reports citing court papers filed Monday.
Wikileaks said Assange had left a British prison on Monday and flown out of Britain.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports