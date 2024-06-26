﻿
News / World

WikiLeaks founder Assange returns home a free man

AFP
  20:22 UTC+8, 2024-06-26       0
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange returned home to Australia to start life as a free man Wednesday.
AFP
  20:22 UTC+8, 2024-06-26       0
WikiLeaks founder Assange returns home a free man
Reuters

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gestures at supporters after arriving at Canberra Airport, Canberra, Australia June 26.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange returned home to Australia to start life as a free man Wednesday after admitting he revealed US defense secrets in a deal that unlocked the door to his London prison cell.

Assange landed on a chilly Canberra evening in a private jet, the final act of an international drama that led him from a five-year stretch in the high-security Belmarsh prison in Britain to a courtroom in a US Pacific island territory and, finally, home.

His white hair swept back, the Australian raised a fist as he emerged from the plane door, striding across the tarmac to give a hug to his wife Stella that lifted her off the ground, and then to embrace his father.

Dozens of television journalists, photographers, and reporters peered through the airport fencing to see Assange, who wore a dark suit, white shirt, and brown tie.

WikiLeaks said on X that it would hold a press conference in the Australian capital at 9:15pm on Wednesday, but did not say if Assange would be present.

"He will be able to spend quality time with his wife Stella, and his two children, be able to walk up and down on the beach and feel the sand through his toes in winter – that lovely chill," said Assange's father, John Shipton.

Assange's long battle with US prosecutors came to an unexpected end in the Northern Mariana Islands where a judge accepted his guilty plea on a single count of conspiracy to obtain and disseminate national defense information.

The remote courtroom was chosen because of the 52-year-old's unwillingness to go to the continental United States and because of its proximity to Australia.

WikiLeaks founder Assange returns home a free man
Reuters

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange kisses his wife Stella Assange as he arrives in Canberra, Australia, June 26.

A free man

As part of a behind-the-scenes legal negotiation with the US Justice Department he was sentenced to the time he had already served in London – five years and two months – and given his liberty.

"You will be able to walk out of this courtroom a free man," the judge told him.

Assange had published hundreds of thousands of confidential US documents on the whistleblowing website from 2010.

"Working as a journalist, I encouraged my source to provide material that was said to be classified," Assange told the court.

Assange's lawyer Jen Robinson told reporters it was a "historic day" that "brings to an end 14 years of legal battles".

Source: AFP   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     