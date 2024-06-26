WikiLeaks founder Assange pleads guilty in US deal to walk free

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange pleaded guilty in a US court in Saipan on Wednesday, in a plea bargain that will leave him a free man after years of legal drama.

The 52-year-old admitted to a single count of conspiracy to obtain and disseminate national defense information in the courtroom in the Northern Mariana Islands, a Pacific US territory.

"Guilty to the information," Assange said, later joking to the judge during the proceedings that whether he is satisfied "depends on the outcome of the hearing."

Assange has long been wanted by Washington for releasing hundreds of thousands of secret US documents from 2010 as head of the whistleblowing website WikiLeaks.

He was released on Monday from a high-security British prison where he had been held for five years while he fought extradition to the United States.

On Wednesday, he is expected to be sentenced to five years and two months in prison, with credit for the same amount of time he spent behind bars in Britain.

Assange's wife Stella said he would be a "free man," thanking supporters who have campaigned for his release.

"We weren't really sure until the last 24 hours that it was actually happening," she told BBC radio, saying she was "just elated."

The Northern Mariana Islands was chosen because of Assange's unwillingness to go to the continental United States and because of its proximity to Australia, a court filing said.

After the hearing is done, Assange will fly to Canberra in Australia, WikiLeaks said on social media platform X, adding that the plea bargain "should never have had to happen."

The Australian government said his case had "dragged on for too long" and there was "nothing to be gained by his continued incarceration."