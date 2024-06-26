Outgoing Dutch PM Mark Rutte appointed as NATO Secretary General
The North Atlantic Council decided to appoint outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte as the next secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, NATO said in a statement Wednesday.
The statement said Rutte will assume his duties as NATO's secretary general on October 1, when Jens Stoltenberg's term expires after ten years at the helm of the alliance.
