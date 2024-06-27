DPRK conducts mobile warheads separation, guidance control test

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) successfully conducted on Wednesday the separation and guidance control test of individual mobile warheads, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Thursday.

The test was carried out using the first-stage engine of an intermediate-range solid-fuel ballistic missile within a radius of 170 to 200 kilometers, the KCNA reported.

The separated mobile warheads were guided correctly to three coordinate targets, and the effectiveness of a decoy separated from the missile was also verified by anti-air radar, according to the report.

The DPRK missile administration, which was responsible for Wednesday's test, said the test of related technologies has entered "a full-scale stage," which is of great significance in bolstering up the country's missile forces and developing its missile technologies, the report said.