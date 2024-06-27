﻿
News / World

2 dead, 3 injured in shooting in Brussels

Xinhua
  20:46 UTC+8, 2024-06-27       0
Two people were killed and three others injured in a shooting overnight near the Midi train station in Saint-Gilles in the Brussels region, reported the Belgian press on Thursday.
The shots were fired between 1-2am near a cafe. One of the injured is reported to be only slightly hurt, while the other two were more seriously wounded. The perpetrators of this shooting are currently at large.

The police immediately established a security perimeter and launched an investigation to identify the shooters.

The motive of the shooters remains unknown. No suspected perpetrators have been apprehended so far.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
