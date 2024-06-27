President Arce calls on Bolivians to mobilize against attempted coup

Bolivian President Luis Arce, flanked by his cabinet and Vice President David Choquehuanca, on Wednesday called on the Bolivian people to mobilize against an attempted coup and defend democracy.

"The Bolivian people are summoned today; we need the people to organize and mobilize against the coup d'etat and in defense of democracy. We cannot allow attempted coups to once again take Bolivian lives," Arce said in a message to the nation from the government headquarters, called La Casa Grande del Pueblo.

The president said he and his aides were standing firm, and urged social organizations to guide the people in defending the democratic order.

"Here we are, the national government with all its ministers, firm with its vice president, firm here in Casa Grande to confront any attempted coup, any attempt that threatens our democracy," he said.

The statement came shortly after soldiers marched on Plaza Murillo, a square outside the seat of government, led by General Juan Jose Zuniga, commander of the army, and forced their way into the old government headquarters, Palacio Quemado.

The presence of armed troops has generated a strong response from citizens, who have begun to gather in the streets surrounding Plaza Murillo, the epicenter of Bolivia's political power, to denounce the military move.

Representatives of social organizations in different parts of the country also demonstrated in defense of democracy, joining the president's call to protect the constitutional order.