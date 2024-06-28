﻿
Japan's jobless rate unchanged in May at 2.6 pct

Xinhua
  20:24 UTC+8, 2024-06-28
Japan's unemployment rate remained at 2.6 percent in May for the fourth consecutive month, government data showed Friday.
According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, the total number of people with jobs in May inched up 0.1 percent from a month earlier to a seasonally adjusted 67.61 million, while those who were unemployed fell 0.5 percent to 1.82 million.

Among them, 750,000 people left their jobs voluntarily, down 3.8 percent, while 440,000 people were dismissed by their employers, unchanged from the previous month.

Separately, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said Japan's job availability ratio fell 0.02 point from April to 1.24, indicating there were 124 jobs available for every 100 job seekers.

By industry, job openings in the lifestyle and entertainment services sector shrank 10.6 percent than a year earlier, while manufacturing saw a fall in available jobs of 4.6 percent.

