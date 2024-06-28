﻿
Japan's Kobayashi Pharma looking into 76 more deaths over its dietary supplements

Xinhua
  19:06 UTC+8, 2024-06-28
Japanese drugmaker Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. said Friday it is looking into 76 more deaths linked to the consumption of its red yeast rice dietary supplements.
Japanese drugmaker Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. said Friday it is looking into 76 more deaths linked to the consumption of its red yeast rice dietary supplements, local media reported.

The scandal-hit company previously confirmed in March that five people had died after taking the "beni-koji choleste help" supplements, and recalled the products. But on Friday it corrected the figure to four, saying one did not use the supplements, Kyodo News reported.

Meanwhile, Health, Labor and Welfare Minister Keizo Takemi revealed the drugmaker has failed to report to the government appropriately.

Referring to the surge in the number of cases, Takemi said it was "extremely regrettable" that the company had not chosen to report to the ministry the updated number of suspected deaths since March.

Takemi told reporters that the ministry will be directly involved in the investigating process and provide updates to the public, saying, "We cannot leave Kobayashi Pharmaceutical alone to handle it anymore."

The health ministry has asked Kobayashi Pharmaceutical to formulate and submit a plan by Saturday to investigate the 76 deaths that remain under suspicion as health hazards to the families and medical institutions.

