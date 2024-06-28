﻿
Russia to respond to US drone operations over Black Sea

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov has directed the general staff of the Russian armed forces to propose a plan responding to US drone operations over the Black Sea.
Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov has directed the general staff of the Russian armed forces to propose a plan responding to US drone operations over the Black Sea, the Russian Ministry of Defense said Friday on social media.

The ministry highlighted an increase in the frequency of US strategic drone flights over the Black Sea, which are conducting reconnaissance and targeting for high-precision weaponry supplied to Ukrainian forces by Western countries.

These drone flights heighten the risk of incidents involving Russian Aerospace Forces' aircraft, thereby increasing the likelihood of direct confrontation between the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and Russia, said the ministry.

"This indicates a growing involvement of the United States and NATO countries in the Ukraine conflict on the side of the Kiev regime," it said, adding that "NATO countries will bear responsibility for these actions."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
