﻿
News / World

Iran's next president to be elected in runoff between Pezeshkian, Jalili

Xinhua
  20:30 UTC+8, 2024-06-29       0
The final result of Iran's 14th presidential election will be decided in a runoff between top contenders Masoud Pezeshkian and Saeed Jalili on July 5.
Xinhua
  20:30 UTC+8, 2024-06-29       0
Iran's next president to be elected in runoff between Pezeshkian, Jalili
Reuters

A billboard with a picture of the presidential candidates is displayed on a street in Tehran, Iran, June 17.

The final result of Iran's 14th presidential election will be decided in a runoff between top contenders Masoud Pezeshkian and Saeed Jalili on July 5, said Spokesman of Iran's Election Headquarters Mohsen Eslami.

Announcing the first round's results at a press conference in the Iranian capital Tehran on Saturday, Eslami said Pezeshkian and Jalili garnered 10,415,991 (42.6 percent) and 9,473,298 (38.8 percent) votes respectively. The two candidates will now face a runoff to determine who will assume the country's top executive position.

Eslami added the other two candidates, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Mostafa Pourmohammadi, collected 3,383,340 (13.8 percent) and 206,397 (0.8 percent) votes respectively.

He put the total number of votes at 24,535,185, noting that the turnout stood at 40 percent.

The voting for the presidential election began at 8am Friday local time at 58,640 polling stations across the country and abroad, and lasted until midnight, after being extended three times, with each extension lasting for two hours.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei cast the first ballot at a polling station and made a brief speech calling for the unity of the Iranian people during the election.

To secure the presidency, a candidate must obtain more than 50 percent of the total votes in the first round. For the run-off, whoever gets more votes will claim the victory.

Currently serving as a lawmaker, Pezeshkian previously held the position of health minister. Jalili, on the other hand, is a member of the Expediency Discernment Council of Iran and previously served as a top negotiator for Iran's nuclear talks with world powers.

Iran's 14th presidential election, which had initially been set for 2025, was rescheduled following the unexpected death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash on May 19.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     