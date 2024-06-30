News / World

2 police officers seriously injured amid clashes in German city of Essen

Two police officers were seriously injured during clashes at a mass demonstration against the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party congress in Essen, Germany.
Reuters

Protestors attend a demonstration against Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), as the AfD party holds a convention in Essen, Germany, on June 29, 2024.

Two police officers were seriously injured during clashes at a mass demonstration against the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party congress in the western German city of Essen on Saturday, while several others sustained minor injuries, local media quoted police as saying.

When riot police officers escorted an AfD delegate on Saturday, two officers were kicked "in the head" by unknown perpetrators, said the Essen police, adding that the officers "were attacked even while lying on the ground" and had to be taken to hospital with serious injuries.

There was another clash during the protests against the two-day AfD party congress in Essen, which began on Saturday. According to police, several tens of thousands of people initially protested peacefully. However, a blockade action in the morning turned partly violent, resulting in injuries to eleven other police officers.

"Against right-wing extremism and racism, we need strong democratic forces and peaceful protest," wrote Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser on the social media platform X on Saturday. The minister emphasized that violence is "unjustifiable." Faeser thanked the police for their efforts.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
