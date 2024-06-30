News / World

1st round of France's snap legislative elections kicks off

Xinhua
  14:38 UTC+8, 2024-06-30       0
The first round of France's snap legislative elections kicks off Sunday in Metropolitan France for voters to elect 577 members for the National Assembly.
Xinhua
  14:38 UTC+8, 2024-06-30       0
1st round of France's snap legislative elections kicks off
Reuters

A woman walks past election boards with a campaign poster of the French far-right Rassemblement National party on the eve of the first round of the early French parliamentary elections in Henin-Beaumont, France, on June 29, 2024.

The first round of France's snap legislative elections kicks off Sunday in Metropolitan France for voters to elect 577 members for the National Assembly out of over 4,000 candidates.

Polling booths are open for the 49.5 million registered voters from 8am to 6pm local time (6am GMT to 4pm GMT), while in major cities, such as Paris, Lyon and Marseille, the booths will close at 8pm local time (6pm GMT).

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     