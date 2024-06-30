1st round of France's snap legislative elections kicks off

The first round of France's snap legislative elections kicks off Sunday in Metropolitan France for voters to elect 577 members for the National Assembly out of over 4,000 candidates.

Polling booths are open for the 49.5 million registered voters from 8am to 6pm local time (6am GMT to 4pm GMT), while in major cities, such as Paris, Lyon and Marseille, the booths will close at 8pm local time (6pm GMT).