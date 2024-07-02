﻿
News / World

DPRK test-fires new-type tactical ballistic missile: KCNA

Xinhua
  08:49 UTC+8, 2024-07-02       0
DPRK successfully conducted a test-fire of new-type tactical ballistic missile Hwasongpho-11Da-4.5 on Monday.
Xinhua
  08:49 UTC+8, 2024-07-02       0

The Missile Administration of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) successfully conducted a test-fire of new-type tactical ballistic missile Hwasongpho-11Da-4.5 on Monday, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Tuesday.

The new-type tactical ballistic missile can carry "4.5 ton-class super-large warhead," according to the KCNA report.

By using missile tipped with a simulated heavy warhead, the test-fire was designed to verify its flight stability and hit accuracy at a maximum range of 500 km and a minimum range of 90 km, the report said.

The DPRK Missile Administration will further test-fire the new-type tactical ballistic missile this month, in a bid to verify its flight characteristics, hit accuracy and explosion power of super-large warhead at a medium range of 250 km, the report added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     