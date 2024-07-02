DPRK test-fires new-type tactical ballistic missile: KCNA

The Missile Administration of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) successfully conducted a test-fire of new-type tactical ballistic missile Hwasongpho-11Da-4.5 on Monday, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Tuesday.

The new-type tactical ballistic missile can carry "4.5 ton-class super-large warhead," according to the KCNA report.

By using missile tipped with a simulated heavy warhead, the test-fire was designed to verify its flight stability and hit accuracy at a maximum range of 500 km and a minimum range of 90 km, the report said.

The DPRK Missile Administration will further test-fire the new-type tactical ballistic missile this month, in a bid to verify its flight characteristics, hit accuracy and explosion power of super-large warhead at a medium range of 250 km, the report added.