5 kindergartners injured in west Japan after shuttle bus rear-ends car

  19:57 UTC+8, 2024-07-02       0
Five kindergartners sustained minor injuries when their shuttle bus was involved in a rear-end collision with two other vehicles on Tuesday in Shiga.
Five kindergartners sustained minor injuries when their shuttle bus was involved in a rear-end collision with two other vehicles on Tuesday morning in the western Japanese prefecture of Shiga, local media reported.

The accident took place at about 8:50am local time in the Nagara Tunnel on National Route 161 in the city of Otsu, Japanese newspaper the Mainichi Shimbun reported, citing local authorities.

The injured children, all transported to a hospital, were able to walk on their own, with their injuries deemed minor, according to the city fire department.

Carrying a total of 18 people, including 16 children, at the time of the accident, the kindergarten shuttle bus rear-ended a passenger car, which then collided with another vehicle in front, Otsu police station reported.

