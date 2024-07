At least 25 people, mostly women, died and many others were injured when a stampede occurred at a religious gathering in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, confirmed local police to Xinhua over the phone.

The incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras area, around 241 km southeast of New Delhi.

"The death toll is most likely to rise as many people are injured in the stampede. Rescue operation is ongoing at the spot," said the police.