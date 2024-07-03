Stampede at India religious gathering kills about 116, probe ordered

The death toll in Tuesday's stampede in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh rose to 116, confirmed a local administration official to Xinhua over the phone.

The stampede occurred at around 3pm local time. Witnesses said 88 victims' bodies were lying at a local trauma center, 27 at Etah Hospital and one at a hospital in Hathras town.

According to preliminary reports, nearly 50,000 people had congregated at a religious gathering in Sikandra Rao area of Hathras. But there were only 40 police posted at the spot to manage the huge crowd, added the reports.

Most of the killed were women and children who died after slipping on the wet ground and falling into a ditch by the roadside.

The tragedy was said to have struck after the ceremony when a religious figure was leaving the venue and people ran toward him to touch his feet and take his blessings.

Suddenly, there was chaos and people started slipping on the wet ground while running, and began falling on each other, said an eyewitness.

"Outside the road was built on a height with a drain below. One after the other, people started falling into it. Some people got crushed," said another eyewitness.