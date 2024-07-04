Israel to send delegation for Gaza ceasefire talks
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved the dispatch of a delegation for negotiations on a ceasefire deal with Hamas in Gaza and the release of hostages.
Reuters
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved the dispatch of a delegation for negotiations on a ceasefire deal with Hamas in Gaza and the release of hostages, a senior Israeli official told Xinhua on Thursday, following Hamas' reply to the mediators on Wednesday.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
