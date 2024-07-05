News / World

SpaceX targeting July 31 for launch of first commercial spaceflight mission with spacewalk

Xinhua
  08:50 UTC+8, 2024-07-05       0
SpaceX is set to launch the first commercial spaceflight mission with an all-civilian spacewalk plan no earlier than July 31, according to an announcement on Wednesday.
Xinhua
  08:50 UTC+8, 2024-07-05       0

SpaceX is set to launch Polaris Dawn, the first commercial spaceflight mission with an all-civilian spacewalk plan, no earlier than July 31, according to an announcement from the project on Wednesday.

Funded by U.S. billionaire Jared Isaacman, the mission is also the second all-civilian mission after the Inspiration 4 mission launched in September 2021.

The mission's plans include the first-ever private spacewalk, research on human health in space and tests to equip the spacecraft with Starlink WiFi.

Polaris Dawn also aims to reach a high orbit about 435 miles (about 700 km) above Earth -- the highest-altitude crewed flight since the Apollo moon missions.

The mission will use the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule to carry four team members to space, including Isaacman. The crew is set to spend around five days in orbit around Earth.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
Apollo
Follow Us

