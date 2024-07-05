Britain's Labour Party wins parliamentary majority

The Labour Party, headed by Keir Starmer, has won an outright majority in the lower house of the British parliament, according to a tally of seats won so far by broadcaster Sky News.

With 467 of parliament's 650 seats declared, the Labour has won 326, Sky News said early Friday.

The Exit poll, commissioned by three broadcasters -- the BBC, ITV and Sky News -- forecast hours earlier that the Labour would achieve a landslide win of 410 seats, while the Conservatives would be reduced to 131.