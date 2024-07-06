﻿
Profile: UK's new Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer, who led the Labour Party to achieve a landslide victory in Britain's general election, officially became the new prime minister after meeting with King Charles III.
Keir Starmer, who led the Labour Party to achieve a landslide victory in Britain's general election, officially became the new prime minister after meeting with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace in London on Friday.

Born on September 2, 1962, in London, Starmer studied law at the University of Leeds and the University of Oxford. He qualified as a barrister in 1987 and subsequently built a career as a legal and human rights adviser across various institutions.

In 2008, Starmer took on the role of Director of Public Prosecutions and head of the Crown Prosecution Service. He was elected to the House of Commons in 2015. The following year, he was appointed Shadow Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union. He assumed leadership of the Labour Party in April 2020.

Starmer campaigned under the theme "Change," pledging to rebuild Britain and prioritize the interests of working people. Labour's key pledges included kickstarting economic growth, implementing stringent spending rules, reducing NHS waiting times, hiring thousands more teachers, improving law and order on British streets, and strengthening border security to address illegal immigration.

Starmer and his party also pledged to reconnect with allies and forge new partnerships to ensure security and prosperity both domestically and internationally.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
