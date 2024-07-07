News / World

Record summer heat scorches many parts of Japan

Xinhua
  12:26 UTC+8, 2024-07-07       0
Japan is facing an unprecedented heatwave, with temperatures nearing 40 degrees Celsius in areas from Tokai to Kanto regions on Sunday.
Xinhua
  12:26 UTC+8, 2024-07-07       0
Record summer heat scorches many parts of Japan
Imaginechina

People hold umbrellas to shield themselves from the sunlight in Tokyo, Japan, on July 7, 2024.

Japan is facing an unprecedented heatwave, with temperatures nearing 40 degrees Celsius in areas from Tokai to Kanto regions on Sunday.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has issued heatstroke alerts for 26 prefectures, urging residents to take precautions against the potentially deadly heat.

With the relentless heat showing no signs of abating, daytime temperatures are expected to soar above degrees Celsius, marking the first time this year for Japan to see over 200 locations experience extreme heat.

On Sunday, the mercury in Tokyo is forecasted to reach 36 degrees Celsius, as many regions from Tokai to Kanto could see temperatures exceeding body temperature, according to the JMA.

With temperatures in Maebashi and Chichibu predicted to hit 39 degrees Celsius, those in some inland areas of Kanto would potentially reach 40 degrees Celsius.

The heatwave has led to record number of heatstroke cases in many parts of the country. Two elderly residents in prefectures of Ehime and Tokushima were reported dead over heatstroke, while Tokyo reported 119 heat-related emergency cases on the same day, including three severe cases among the elderly.

Authorities urged residents, especially elderly people and children, to use air conditioners appropriately, stay hydrated even when not thirsty, and avoid unnecessary outings and exercise.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     