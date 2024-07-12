US-British coalition conducts 5 airstrikes against Houthi targets

The US-British coalition launched five airstrikes in Yemen's port city of Hodeidah on Thursday, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.

The TV report said that raids hit targets in the area of Ras Issa, northwest of the city, without providing further information.

Residents said on social media that the strikes hit Houthi unmanned boats in the port.

There was no immediate comment from the coalition side, but the US Central Command said in a statement on X that its forces on Wednesday destroyed two Houthi drones and one unmanned boat in the Red Sea.

It is the latest in a series of strikes launched by the coalition against Houthi targets.

The group, which controls much of northern Yemen, began in November last year to launch anti-ship ballistic missiles and drones targeting what they said were Israeli-linked ships transiting the Red Sea to show solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

In a televised speech on Thursday, Houthi leader Abdulmalik al-Houthi said that "a total of 166 ships linked to Israel, US, and Britain" had been targeted by his group since November 2023.

In response, the US-British naval coalition stationed in the waters has since January conducted air raids and missile strikes against Houthi targets to deter the group, leading to an expansion of Houthi attacks to include US and British commercial vessels and naval ships.