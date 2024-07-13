﻿
News / World

Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway records 4 mln passengers after 9 months of operation

Xinhua
  22:15 UTC+8, 2024-07-13       0
Indonesia's Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway, recorded on Saturday that it had carried 4 million passengers since it began commercial operations on October 17, 2023.
Xinhua
  22:15 UTC+8, 2024-07-13       0

Indonesia's Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway, locally called Whoosh, recorded on Saturday that it had carried 4 million passengers since it began commercial operations on October 17, 2023.

Eva Chairunisa, general manager corporate secretary of PT Kereta Cepat Indonesia-China, said the achievement had proven the high public trust and enthusiasm in Indonesia for the HSR during the nine months of operation.

"We achieved this through the combined efforts and innovations of KCIC and all stakeholders, who continuously strive to enhance our services," Chairunisa said in a statement.

The HSR in Indonesia is the first of its kind in Southeast Asia. With a design speed of 350 kilometers per hour, the train connects Halim station in Jakarta to Tegalluar station in Indonesia's fourth largest city Bandung of West Java province, cutting the travel time between the two cities from over three hours to around 40 minutes.

Chairunisa also said that the existence of Whoosh had a significant positive impact in various sectors, especially tourism and industry in the region.

"The positive impact on tourism strengthens our mission to improve connectivity and support economic growth through efficient and convenient transportation," she said.

She went on to say that KCIC would continue to improve its facilities at stations and on trains to provide more comfort to passengers.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     