﻿
News / World

Trump says he was shot at rally in Pennsylvania

Xinhua
  09:53 UTC+8, 2024-07-14       0
"I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear," he said on his social media platform Truth Social.
Xinhua
  09:53 UTC+8, 2024-07-14       0
Trump says he was shot at rally in Pennsylvania
Reuters

Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump is assisted by US Secret Service personnel after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US, on July 13, 2024.

Former US President Donald Trump said on social media that he was shot at a rally in Butler in the US state of Pennsylvania on Saturday.

"I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear," he said on his social media platform Truth Social.

Trump said he knew immediately that something was wrong in that "I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin."

"Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening," he said.

In the post, Trump said one person was killed at the rally, and another badly injured, adding that "nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead."

"During former President Trump's campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on the evening of July 13th at approximately 6:15 pm, a suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue," the US Secret Service said in a press statement.

"US Secret Service personnel neutralized the shooter who is now deceased. US Secret Service quickly responded with protective measures and the former president is safe and being evaluated," the statement said.

"One spectator was killed, two spectators were critically injured. The incident is currently under investigation and the Secret Service has formally notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation," it added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     