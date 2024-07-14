FBI identifies Thomas Matthew Crooks as 'subject involved' in Trump rally shooting

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks as the "subject involved" in the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, it said in a statement on Sunday.

Crooks, who was from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, was registered as a Republican, according to the state's voter records.

The Federal Aviation Administration said on Sunday that the airspace over the Bethel Park was closed "effective immediately" for special security reasons.