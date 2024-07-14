News / World

FBI identifies Thomas Matthew Crooks as 'subject involved' in Trump rally shooting

Reuters
  14:32 UTC+8, 2024-07-14       0
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks as the "subject involved" in the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.
snipers stand on a roof at Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, US, on July 13, 2024, in this picture obtained from social media.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks as the "subject involved" in the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, it said in a statement on Sunday.

Crooks, who was from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, was registered as a Republican, according to the state's voter records.

The Federal Aviation Administration said on Sunday that the airspace over the Bethel Park was closed "effective immediately" for special security reasons.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Wang Qingchu
