﻿
News / World

Trump rushed off stage at Pennsylvania rally amid loud noises sounded like gunshots

Xinhua
  07:59 UTC+8, 2024-07-14       0
"The former president is safe," Secret Service Spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said on social media platform X.
Xinhua
  07:59 UTC+8, 2024-07-14       0
Trump rushed off stage at Pennsylvania rally amid loud noises sounded like gunshots
Reuters

Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump is assisted by security personnel after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US, on July 13, 2024.

Former US President Donald Trump was rushed off the stage at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania of the United States on Saturday after what sounded like gunshots rang out through the crowd.

Video footage showed that Trump was making a speech when popping sounds rang out over the rally. Screams could be heard in the crowd, and Trump was swiftly escorted off the stage by Secret Service agents.

Blood could be seen on the side of his head and his ear. He was quickly escorted into a vehicle, and his motorcade has left the venue.

"The former president is safe," Secret Service Spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said on social media platform X.

"An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available," he said.

US President Joe Biden, who is in Delaware for the weekend, has been briefed on the situation, according to media reports.

The incident occurred only two days before the Republican National Convention, scheduled to kick off in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Monday, during which Trump is expected to be formally nominated the party's presidential candidate for the November 5 election.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     