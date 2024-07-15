﻿
Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 38,664: health authorities

  23:11 UTC+8, 2024-07-15       0
The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 38,664, Gaza-based health authorities said on Monday.
  23:11 UTC+8, 2024-07-15

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 38,664, Gaza-based health authorities said on Monday.

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli military killed 80 people and wounded 216 others, bringing the total death toll to 38,664 and injuries to 89,097 since the Palestinian-Israeli conflict broke out last October, it said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, announced in a brief statement that its members bombed Israeli "soldiers and military vehicles with a barrage of mortar shells in the Yabna refugee camp in Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip."

The militants claimed the attack had resulted in casualties among the Israeli soldiers.

The Israel Defense Forces has not commented on the attack claimed by the Al-Quds Brigades. It stated earlier in the day that its operational activity continues throughout the Gaza Strip.

Over the past 24 hours, the Israeli air and naval forces continue to strike "terror targets" throughout the Gaza Strip, assisting IDF ground troops in the area, said the IDF.

Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and around 250 were taken hostage.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
