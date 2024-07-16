Soldier wounded in knife assault in Paris

A French soldier was attacked with a knife while patrolling Monday night at Paris' Gare de l'Est (East Train Station), French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin confirmed on his X account.

"A soldier from Operation Sentinelle was the victim of a stab wound while he was patrolling the Gare de l'Est station in Paris," Darmanin wrote.

The soldier is not in life-threatening condition, and the perpetrator was arrested immediately, he added.

According to the French news channel BFMTV, the suspect is 40 years old, of French nationality, and known for serious psychiatric disorders.

Paris is preparing the grand opening of the Olympic Games on July 26 during which some 45,000 police officers and more than 10,000 soldiers of the Operation Sentinelle will be deployed to ensure the security.